Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $25,485,743.80 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00.

NYSE FOUR opened at $99.15 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

