Sherritt International (S) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sherritt International (TSE:S) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sherritt International to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE S opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$194.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

