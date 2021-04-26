Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Makes New $9.31 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.6% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $217.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.21.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.