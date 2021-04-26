Sharps Compliance (SMED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMED stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $262.54 million and a P/E ratio of 227.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

