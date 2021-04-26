Shadows (DOWS) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.21 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Shadows has a market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002182 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

