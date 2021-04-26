Serum (SRM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $447.98 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Serum has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $447.98 million and approximately $1.59 billion worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $8.96 or 0.00017001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.76 or 0.00731987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00093797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.85 or 0.07308884 BTC.

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

