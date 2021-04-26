Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 4,908 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $123.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

