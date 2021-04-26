Sequent Asset Management LLC Invests $483,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $254.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.17. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

