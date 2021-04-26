Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $47.59 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

