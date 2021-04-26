Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,006,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $142.08 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

