Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 45,722 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,722 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 510,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

