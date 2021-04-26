Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 36,653 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 82.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,653 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of MET opened at $62.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $63.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

