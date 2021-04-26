Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 17.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.09.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,471.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,373.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,225.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.