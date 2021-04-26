Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

PSA opened at $276.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $277.74.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

