Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $232,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK opened at $269.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

