Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 98.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,822,000 after acquiring an additional 333,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,698,000 after purchasing an additional 499,242 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after buying an additional 1,642,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

