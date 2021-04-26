Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 100.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,912.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 468,073 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

ST stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

