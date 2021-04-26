Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.32 and last traded at $72.32. 97 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 366,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,236. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

