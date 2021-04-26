Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $184,720.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00272756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.01027908 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.00687871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,586.98 or 1.00052667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

