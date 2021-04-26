Seaport Global Securities Comments on L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

LHX stock opened at $211.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.01. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $212.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

