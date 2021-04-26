ScPrime Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $5.14 million and $15,522.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064724 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00266852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,161,004 coins and its circulating supply is 34,477,393 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

