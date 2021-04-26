Scotiabank Raises Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$18.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.28.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$18.05 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$10.22 and a 52-week high of C$18.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

