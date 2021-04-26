Scotiabank Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $112.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

GIB opened at $85.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $87.31.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $12,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

