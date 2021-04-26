Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after buying an additional 654,020 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after buying an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 391,267 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

