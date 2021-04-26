Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

