Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 149,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 65,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,591. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.