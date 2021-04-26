Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 782,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. 48,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,974. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

