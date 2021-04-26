Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRRK. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

SRRK opened at $34.46 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,574,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.