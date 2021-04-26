Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,042. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6,329.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,614 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 138.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 83,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 546,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.