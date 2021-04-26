Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 185 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 2.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $226.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.