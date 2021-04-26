Sawyer & Company Inc Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $225.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

