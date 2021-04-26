Sawyer & Company Inc Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

