Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 2.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $74.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

