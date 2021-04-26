Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPPJY opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Sappi has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sappi will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

