SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €132.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.20 ($153.18).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €119.42 ($140.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is €107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.89. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

