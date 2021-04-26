Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce $58.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.68 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $32.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $236.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.59 million to $246.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $231.29 million, with estimates ranging from $230.32 million to $232.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on SB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 105,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $2.99. 1,593,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $305.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

