RWS’s (RWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 761 ($9.94) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on RWS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:RWS opened at GBX 696 ($9.09) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 639.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 590.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18. RWS has a one year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a one year high of GBX 767 ($10.02).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

