RWM Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Public Storage by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $276.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.80 and a 200-day moving average of $234.11. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $277.74.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Truist upped their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

