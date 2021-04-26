RWM Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DTE opened at $137.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.