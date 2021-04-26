RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 87.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $76.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.