RWM Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $213.31 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $172.66 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

