RWM Asset Management LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

RWM Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,614.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $312.32 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $166.34 and a twelve month high of $315.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.55.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

