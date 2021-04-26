RWM Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $729.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.