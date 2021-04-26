Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. 60,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

