Ruler Protocol Price Tops $222.89 on Top Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $833,369.96 and $228,505.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $222.89 or 0.00418379 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00279120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.65 or 0.01009217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00728854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,396.83 or 1.00231306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol's official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

