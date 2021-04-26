Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 430.22 ($5.62).

Several analysts recently commented on RMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 497.10 ($6.49) on Monday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 140.95 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 225.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 380.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 3.41%.

In other news, insider Keith Williams bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

