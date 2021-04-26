Royal Bank of Canada Raises Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$45.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WPK. Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Winpak in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC downgraded Winpak to a neutral rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

WPK stock opened at C$43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$38.73 and a 1 year high of C$52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 11.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.58.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winpak will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.32%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

