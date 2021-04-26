Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $49.12 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Apple by 295.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,700,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862,787 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 257.6% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,475,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,371,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750,520 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 233.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053,698 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.32 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.