Roth Capital Trims LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Target Price to $11.00

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433,102 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LSI Industries by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 111,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

