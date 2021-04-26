Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,242 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,022. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com stock opened at $234.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

